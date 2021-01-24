BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) & Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Financial Comparison

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackLine and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11% Shopify 7.99% 2.35% 2.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackLine and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $288.98 million 26.75 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -540.08 Shopify $1.58 billion 92.44 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -1,273.09

BlackLine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BlackLine and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 2 5 0 2.71 Shopify 2 15 14 0 2.39

BlackLine presently has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.31%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $1,057.72, indicating a potential downside of 11.61%. Given Shopify’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than BlackLine.

Summary

Shopify beats BlackLine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail. The company's financial close management solutions comprise Task Management that enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; Journal Entry, which allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; and Variance Analysis that monitors and automatically identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances. Its Intercompany Hub solutions consists of Intercompany Workflow, which replaces informal, ad-hoc intercompany requests, and approvals; Intercompany Processing that records an organization's intercompany transactions and posts them from a single source; and Netting and Settlement, which automatically generate a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix that shows the balance of transactions. The company also provides Compliance, is an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and implementation, support, and training services. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

