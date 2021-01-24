BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

