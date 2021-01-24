BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

