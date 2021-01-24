BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 177,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $102.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.