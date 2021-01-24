BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

