BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $156.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

