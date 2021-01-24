BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $129.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

