BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 627 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Shares of BIIB opened at $269.44 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

