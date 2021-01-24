BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.25) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.83). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

