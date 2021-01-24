BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $763,498.71 and $47,391.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00278270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00085422 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

