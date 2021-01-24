BitCoen Trading Down 52.9% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $73,833.74 and $997.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00482046 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,109.40 or 1.00459119 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

