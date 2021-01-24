BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Sells $1,236,750.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.
Featured Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.