BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Sells $1,236,750.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

