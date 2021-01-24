Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,913 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

