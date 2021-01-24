Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $34,258.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00739254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.69 or 0.04343610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

