BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $386.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

