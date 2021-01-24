Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 51.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.70. 4,353,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.28. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

