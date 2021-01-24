Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

