Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BHLB opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.