Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Rotork has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

