Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

