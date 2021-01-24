Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.10 ($56.59).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

