Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.63

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.69 million and $12.03 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 47% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

