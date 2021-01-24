Beldex Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $75.59 million and approximately $485,531.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 166.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

