Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 440 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

