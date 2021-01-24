BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.