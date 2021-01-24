Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

