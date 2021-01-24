Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.10 ($86.00).

BMW opened at €71.25 ($83.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

