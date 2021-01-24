Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 599,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Baxter International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

