Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.66. 3,723,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,277. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

