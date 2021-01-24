Base Protocol (BASE) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $607,933.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,728,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,088,977 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

