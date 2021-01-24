Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) Shares Gap Up to $70.50

Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $74.00. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) shares last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68. The firm has a market cap of £187.50 million and a PE ratio of 27.41.

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.26%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.