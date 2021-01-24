Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) (LON:BEMO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) (LON:BEMO) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 736.26 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.59). Approximately 6,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

