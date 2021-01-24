Barings BDC, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Barings BDC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

