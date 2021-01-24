Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

