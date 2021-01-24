Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.05 on Friday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 406.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 962,838 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 224,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 793,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

