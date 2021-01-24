Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

