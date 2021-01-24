Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Finablr (OTCMKTS:FNBLF)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Finablr (OTCMKTS:FNBLF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNBLF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Finablr has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Get Finablr alerts:

Finablr Company Profile

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Finablr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finablr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.