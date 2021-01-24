Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $188.63.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.