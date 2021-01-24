Barclays Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $522,795.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

