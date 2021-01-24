Barclays Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $19.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.64 on Thursday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

