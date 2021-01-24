Barclays Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) to Equal Weight

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $33.60 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.