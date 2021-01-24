Barclays Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) to Equal Weight

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $33.60 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.
About Bunzl
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.