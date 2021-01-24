Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €6.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.74 ($7.93).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.96 ($11.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €15.47 ($18.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

