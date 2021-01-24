Barclays Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.59 ($80.70).

BAS opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €65.13 and a 200-day moving average of €55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.02. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

