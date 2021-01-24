Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.