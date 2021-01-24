Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.