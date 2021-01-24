Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.