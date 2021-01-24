Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a $415.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.55 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 193,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

