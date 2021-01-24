Bank of America Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $140.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

MRNA opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,837,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,282,557 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

