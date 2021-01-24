Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect solid capital markets performance, lower credit costs and adverse impact of lower rates and dismal consumer banking performance. Opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage costs are likely to aid profitability. Also, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Coronavirus-induced concerns are likely to further hamper business activities and thus, loan growth is expected to be muted in the near term.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after buying an additional 1,529,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

