Bank of America Lowers TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.35.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Insiders purchased 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

