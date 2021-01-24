Bank of America Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $79.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 79,056 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.